Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caldwell County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Caldwell County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caldwell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caldwell County High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Morganfield, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.