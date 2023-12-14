Thursday's contest that pits the Murray State Racers (5-2) against the Little Rock Trojans (0-7) at CFSB Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-63 in favor of Murray State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Racers are coming off of a 93-85 victory against Austin Peay in their most recent game on Saturday.

Murray State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 78, Little Rock 63

Other MVC Predictions

Murray State Schedule Analysis

The Racers took down the No. 182-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Austin Peay Governors, 93-85, on December 9, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Murray State 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 182) on December 9

88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 255) on November 28

108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 291) on November 21

93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 300) on December 1

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 17.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

17.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Ava Learn: 13.3 PTS, 59.4 FG%

13.3 PTS, 59.4 FG% Hannah McKay: 10.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Haven Ford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.5 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.5 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 94.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 81.1 per contest (347th in college basketball).

