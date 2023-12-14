Murray State vs. Little Rock December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Murray State Racers (4-2) will face the Little Rock Trojans (0-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Murray State vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Murray State Players to Watch
- Katelyn Young: 16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Ava Learn: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hannah McKay: 10.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Haven Ford: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Little Rock Players to Watch
