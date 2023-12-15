Aaron Nesmith and his Indiana Pacers teammates match up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 140-126 loss against the Bucks, Nesmith tallied 12 points.

In this article we will break down Nesmith's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.4 10.6 Rebounds -- 2.9 2.2 Assists -- 1.0 0.9 PRA -- 15.3 13.7 PR -- 14.3 12.8



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Wizards

Nesmith is responsible for attempting 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

Nesmith's Pacers average 107.8 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the NBA, giving up 127 points per contest.

Allowing 49.5 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have given up 29.9 per game, worst in the NBA.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 23 7 5 1 1 1 0

