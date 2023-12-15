Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Clinton County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clinton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clinton County High School at Russell County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Russell Springs, KY
  • Conference: District 16
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.