Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 15
Friday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-2) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-6) at Gentry Complex is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-60, heavily favoring Eastern Kentucky to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 15.
The Colonels head into this matchup on the heels of a 72-63 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 71, Tennessee State 60
Other ASUN Predictions
Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Colonels beat the No. 166-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UAB Blazers, 68-64, on November 18, which goes down as their best win of the season.
Eastern Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-64 over UAB (No. 166) on November 18
- 74-72 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 271) on November 9
- 86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 300) on November 11
- 85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 328) on December 6
- 77-75 on the road over Evansville (No. 336) on November 15
Eastern Kentucky Leaders
- Antwainette Walker: 24.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Ivy Turner: 11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Alice Recanati: 11.5 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Brie Crittendon: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
- Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%
Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Colonels put up 81.3 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per contest (173rd in college basketball). They have a +177 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.7 points per game.
