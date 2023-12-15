Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Fayette County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lafayette High School at Tates Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Conference: District 43

District 43 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Station High School at Woodford County High School