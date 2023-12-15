If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Hart County, Kentucky, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Hart County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Green County High School at Caverna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Horse Cave, KY

Horse Cave, KY Conference: District 18

District 18 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hart County High School at Larue County High School