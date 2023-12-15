There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Highlands Latin School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15

4:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Iroquois High School at DeSales High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Conference: District 22

District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fern Creek High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairdale High School at Waggener High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern High School at Seneca High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Beth Haven Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenwood High School at Evangel Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

North Hardin High School at Male High School