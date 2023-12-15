Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 15?
In the upcoming tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Juuso Parssinen to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Parssinen stats and insights
- In five of 28 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- On the power play, Parssinen has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Parssinen averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Parssinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:07
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:33
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 3-2
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
