The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) after losing 10 home games in a row.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, the same percentage the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 48.9% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.

The Lakers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 21st.

The 114.0 points per game the Lakers record are 7.4 fewer points than the Spurs give up (121.4).

When Los Angeles totals more than 121.4 points, it is 7-2.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

San Antonio is 3-10 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Spurs' 109.8 points per game are just 3.0 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, San Antonio is 3-7.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are posting 114.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 113.1 points per contest.

In home games, Los Angeles is giving up 14.9 fewer points per game (105.1) than when playing on the road (120.0).

The Lakers are draining 10.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.5 fewer threes and 0.2% points worse than they're averaging away from home (10.8, 35.3%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, putting up 114.9 points per game, compared to 104.3 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 122.3 points per game at home, and 120.5 away.

In 2023-24 San Antonio is allowing 1.8 more points per game at home (122.3) than on the road (120.5).

At home the Spurs are collecting 30.3 assists per game, 3.3 more than on the road (27.0).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Anthony Davis Questionable Adductor LeBron James Questionable Calf Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Back Taurean Prince Questionable Knee Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Back

