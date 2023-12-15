Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Magoffin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Magoffin County, Kentucky today? We have the information here.
Magoffin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelby Valley High School at Magoffin County High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Salyersville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
