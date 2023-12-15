Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Marion County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylor County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lebanon, KY
- Conference: District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.