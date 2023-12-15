Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Nelson County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington County High School at Nelson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- Conference: District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bardstown High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- Conference: District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
