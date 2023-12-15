Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Powell County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Powell County, Kentucky today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Powell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owsley County High School at Powell County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Stanton, KY
- Conference: District 56
- How to Stream: Watch Here
