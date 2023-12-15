Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Hurricanes on December 15, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Sebastian Aho, Filip Forsberg and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Nashville Predators matchup at PNC Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Forsberg has recorded 15 goals and 18 assists in 29 games for Nashville, good for 33 points.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|5
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 12 goals and 11 assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|2
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Roman Josi has posted six goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (25 total points), having collected 10 goals and 15 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|4
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Martin Necas has totaled 21 points (0.7 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
