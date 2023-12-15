Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be facing off versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 13, Haliburton put up 22 points and seven assists in a 140-126 loss against the Bucks.

We're going to break down Haliburton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.0 27.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.3 Assists 13.5 11.8 11.5 PRA -- 41.9 43.2 PR -- 30.1 31.7 3PM 3.5 3.8 4.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Haliburton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Haliburton has made 9.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 16.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 3.8 threes per game, or 22.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Haliburton's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.8 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Wizards give up 127 points per contest, worst in the NBA.

On the glass, the Wizards have allowed 49.5 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 29.9 assists per game, worst in the league.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 27 20 3 11 2 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.