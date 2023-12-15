Will Yakov Trenin Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 15?
In the upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Yakov Trenin to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Trenin stats and insights
- Trenin has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Trenin has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Trenin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|19:18
|Home
|W 3-2
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
