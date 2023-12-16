How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Bellarmine vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- FGCU vs Mercer (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Kennesaw State vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Austin Peay vs Western Kentucky (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
- North Alabama vs Tennessee Tech (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- This season, the Knights have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have hit.
- In games Bellarmine shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Purple Aces are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 272nd.
- The 70.8 points per game the Knights put up are the same as the Purple Aces allow.
- Bellarmine is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- Bellarmine is posting 78.5 points per game this season at home, which is 12.1 more points than it is averaging in road games (66.4).
- In 2023-24, the Knights are ceding 58.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 73.6.
- At home, Bellarmine is draining 1.9 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than away from home (7.4). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in road games (34.4%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 67-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/4/2023
|Boyce
|W 88-54
|Freedom Hall
|12/7/2023
|Berea
|W 98-59
|Freedom Hall
|12/16/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Freedom Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/22/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
