The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • This season, the Knights have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have hit.
  • In games Bellarmine shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Purple Aces are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 272nd.
  • The 70.8 points per game the Knights put up are the same as the Purple Aces allow.
  • Bellarmine is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

  • Bellarmine is posting 78.5 points per game this season at home, which is 12.1 more points than it is averaging in road games (66.4).
  • In 2023-24, the Knights are ceding 58.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 73.6.
  • At home, Bellarmine is draining 1.9 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than away from home (7.4). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ball State L 67-58 John E. Worthen Arena
12/4/2023 Boyce W 88-54 Freedom Hall
12/7/2023 Berea W 98-59 Freedom Hall
12/16/2023 Evansville - Freedom Hall
12/20/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/22/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.