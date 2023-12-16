The Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) will meet the Bellarmine Knights (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Freedom Hall. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Peter Suder: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Bash Wieland: 10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Alec Pfriem: 8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Ben Johnson: 13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Langdon Hatton: 5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Bellarmine Rank Bellarmine AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank 324th 65.9 Points Scored 85.6 20th 172nd 70.6 Points Allowed 68.4 129th 346th 27.7 Rebounds 36.5 65th 344th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 8.6 220th 199th 7.2 3pt Made 7.0 218th 155th 13.7 Assists 16.3 49th 95th 10.7 Turnovers 10.6 90th

