The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) are only 2.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Freedom Hall. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bellarmine -2.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bellarmine Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in four of eight games this season.

Bellarmine has had an average of 138.8 points in its games this season, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Knights have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Bellarmine lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Knights have played as a favorite of -145 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from Bellarmine, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bellarmine 4 50% 70.8 153 68.0 139.4 138.5 Evansville 5 62.5% 82.2 153 71.4 139.4 144.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

The 70.8 points per game the Knights put up are the same as the Purple Aces give up.

When Bellarmine puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bellarmine 4-4-0 0-1 4-4-0 Evansville 6-2-0 4-2 4-4-0

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits

Bellarmine Evansville 3-1 Home Record 4-0 1-6 Away Record 2-2 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.3 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.5 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.