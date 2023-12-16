Scan the injury report for the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), which currently has nine players listed, as the Bengals prepare for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (7-6) at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 PM .

The Bengals beat the Indianapolis Colts 34-14 in their last game.

Last time out, the Vikings won 3-0 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ja'Marr Chase WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Joe Bachie LB Oblique Questionable Drew Sample TE Illness Questionable Tyler Boyd WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Mitchell Wilcox TE Knee Full Participation In Practice Jake Browning QB Foresrm Full Participation In Practice Jackson Carman OG Illness Questionable DJ Turner II CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alexander Mattison RB Ankle Out Justin Jefferson WR Chest Questionable Dalton Risner OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out Ed Ingram OG Hip Limited Participation In Practice Chris Reed OL Illness Questionable

Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bengals Season Insights

With 379.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Bengals have had to rely on their 22nd-ranked offense (314.2 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Bengals rank 17th in scoring offense (21.5 points per game) and 18th in scoring defense (22.1 points allowed per game) this year.

The Bengals rank 16th in pass offense (229.5 passing yards per game) and 27th in pass defense (252.1 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Cincinnati ranks second-worst in rushing offense (84.7 rushing yards per game), but has played better on defense, ranking 25th with 127.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Bengals have forced 21 total turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season and have turned it over 11 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +10, the second-best in the NFL.

Bengals vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)

Bengals (-3) Moneyline: Bengals (-175), Vikings (+145)

Bengals (-175), Vikings (+145) Total: 40.5 points

