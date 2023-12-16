According to oddsmakers, the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 against the Minnesota Vikings (7-6). The contest's point total is listed at 39.

As the Bengals ready for this matchup against the Vikings, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The Vikings' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Bengals.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-4) 39 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-3.5) 39.5 -188 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bengals vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Cincinnati has posted a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Seven of Cincinnati's 13 games with a set total have hit the over (53.8%).

Against the spread, Minnesota is 7-4-2 this year.

The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Minnesota has played 13 games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.