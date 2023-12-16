Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boyle County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Boyle County, Kentucky today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boyle County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boyle County High School at Larue County High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
