Will Drew Sample Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Seeking Drew Sample's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 15, Sample has 14 receptions for 97 yards -- 6.9 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 17 occasions.
Drew Sample Injury Status: Questionable
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Bengals have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Tyler Boyd (LP/foot): 57 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Ja'Marr Chase (DNP/ankle): 89 Rec; 1092 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Mitchell Wilcox (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Sample 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|17
|14
|97
|100
|2
|6.9
Sample Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Rams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|4
|3
|30
|1
|Week 10
|Texans
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|1
|1
|11
|1
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 14
|Colts
|2
|2
|4
|0
