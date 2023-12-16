Fayette County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Moore Traditional High School at Bryan Station High School

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on December 16

2:45 PM ET on December 16 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Nicholas Co Middle-High School