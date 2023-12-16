Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 15, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Chase's 89 catches have yielded a team-leading 1,092 total yards (and an average of 84.0 per game) and seven scores. He has been targeted 128 times.

Chase vs. the Vikings

Chase vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 101 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 101 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 218.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Vikings defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have the No. 8 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 15 this season (1.2 per game).

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Chase Receiving Insights

In six of 13 games this season, Chase has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Chase has received 27.2% of his team's 470 passing attempts this season (128 targets).

He has been targeted 128 times, averaging 8.5 yards per target (38th in NFL).

In five of 13 games this year, Chase has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored seven of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (24.1%).

With 19 red zone targets, Chase has been on the receiving end of 31.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

Chase's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 11 REC / 149 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 5 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

