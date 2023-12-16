Jake Browning was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday). All of Browning's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Jake Browning and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 15, Browning is averaging 184.8 passing yards per game (924 total). Other season stats include five TD passes, two interceptions and a 75.5% completion percentage (77-for-102), plus 13 carries for 77 yards two touchdowns.

Keep an eye on Browning's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jake Browning Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foresrm

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Browning 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 77 102 75.5% 924 5 2 9.1 13 77 2

Browning Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 8 14 68 1 0 4 40 0 Week 12 Steelers 19 26 227 1 1 3 9 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 32 37 354 1 0 2 22 1 Week 14 Colts 18 24 275 2 1 3 7 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.