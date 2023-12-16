Will Jake Browning Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jake Browning was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday). All of Browning's stats can be found on this page.
Entering Week 15, Browning is averaging 184.8 passing yards per game (924 total). Other season stats include five TD passes, two interceptions and a 75.5% completion percentage (77-for-102), plus 13 carries for 77 yards two touchdowns.
Jake Browning Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foresrm
Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Browning 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|77
|102
|75.5%
|924
|5
|2
|9.1
|13
|77
|2
Browning Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|8
|14
|68
|1
|0
|4
|40
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|19
|26
|227
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|32
|37
|354
|1
|0
|2
|22
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|18
|24
|275
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
