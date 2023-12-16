Saturday's contest features the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) squaring off at State Farm Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 82-79 victory for North Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, North Carolina projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Kentucky. The over/under has been set at 164.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Line: North Carolina -1.5

North Carolina -1.5 Point Total: 164.5

164.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -125, Kentucky +105

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-1.5)



North Carolina (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (164.5)



North Carolina is 4-4-0 against the spread, while Kentucky's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. A total of five out of the Tar Heels' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 175.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +163 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 90.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (216th in college basketball).

Kentucky pulls down 37.8 rebounds per game (133rd in college basketball) while allowing 36.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Kentucky makes 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 9 per game at 32.7%.

Kentucky has won the turnover battle by 5.5 per game, committing 8.8 (12th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (62nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.