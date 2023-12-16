Saturday's game features the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) matching up at State Farm Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 81-79 win for North Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, North Carolina is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Kentucky. The two teams are projected to come in below the 165.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Line: North Carolina -1.5

North Carolina -1.5 Point Total: 165.5

165.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -125, Kentucky +105

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 81, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-1.5)



North Carolina (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (165.5)



North Carolina's record against the spread this season is 4-4-0, while Kentucky's is 5-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tar Heels are 5-3-0 and the Wildcats are 6-3-0. The teams average 175.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +163 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 90.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per contest (217th in college basketball).

Kentucky ranks 133rd in college basketball at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 36.2 its opponents average.

Kentucky knocks down 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.7 (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.

Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 5.5 per game, committing 8.8 (12th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.