The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) take on the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Kentucky is 7-0 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 97th.

The Wildcats put up 16.9 more points per game (90.6) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (73.7).

When it scores more than 73.7 points, Kentucky is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.4.

The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.

At home, Kentucky knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule