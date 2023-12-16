When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Louisville be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Louisville ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-1 NR NR 303

Louisville's best wins

Louisville defeated the No. 246-ranked (according to the RPI) Bellarmine Knights, 73-68, on November 29, which goes down as its best win of the season. In the win against Bellarmine, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield recorded a team-leading 20 points. Mike James added 19 points.

Next best wins

90-84 at home over New Mexico State (No. 296/RPI) on November 26

85-63 at home over Pepperdine (No. 303/RPI) on December 17

61-41 at home over Coppin State (No. 360/RPI) on November 15

94-93 at home over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on November 6

Louisville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Based on the RPI, the Cardinals have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Louisville has the 265th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Cardinals' 19 remaining games this season, two are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records above .500.

Louisville has 19 games left on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Louisville's next game

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN

