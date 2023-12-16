For bracketology analysis on Morehead State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Morehead State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Morehead State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 83

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Morehead State took down the Chattanooga Mocs at home on December 3. The final score was 87-80. Riley Minix, as the top point-getter in the victory over Chattanooga, compiled 25 points, while Drew Thelwell was second on the squad with 25.

Next best wins

61-50 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 245/RPI) on November 29

64-51 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 246/RPI) on November 20

74-66 at home over Mercer (No. 269/RPI) on November 14

86-77 on the road over North Alabama (No. 274/RPI) on December 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Morehead State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Eagles are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Morehead State has the 78th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Eagles have nine games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 19 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Morehead St has 20 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Morehead State's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Morehead State Eagles

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Morehead State Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: Indiana Hoosiers -12.5

Indiana Hoosiers -12.5 Total: 143.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Morehead State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.