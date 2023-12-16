The Murray State Racers (3-6) will look to end a three-game losing run when they host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Lions have also lost three games in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

In games Murray State shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Racers are the 260th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 275th.

The 74.3 points per game the Racers score are the same as the Lions allow.

When Murray State totals more than 77.2 points, it is 3-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State scored 73.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

The Racers gave up 67.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.8 away from home.

Murray State made 5.8 treys per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 0.2% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.4, 34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule