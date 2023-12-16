Murray State vs. SE Louisiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Murray State Racers (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 as 10.5-point underdogs. The Racers have also lost three games in a row. The point total is 145.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Murray, Kentucky
- Venue: CFSB Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Murray State
|-10.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Murray State Betting Records & Stats
- Murray State and its opponents have scored more than 145.5 points in six of eight games this season.
- Murray State's outings this year have an average total of 146.8, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Racers are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Murray State has won one out of the three games in which it has been favored.
- The Racers have played as a favorite of -600 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from Murray State, based on the moneyline, is 85.7%.
Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Murray State
|6
|75%
|74.3
|143
|72.4
|149.6
|141.5
|SE Louisiana
|4
|50%
|68.7
|143
|77.2
|149.6
|147.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Murray State Insights & Trends
- The Racers put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Lions give up (77.2).
- When Murray State scores more than 77.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Murray State
|3-5-0
|0-1
|6-2-0
|SE Louisiana
|3-5-0
|3-2
|3-5-0
Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Murray State
|SE Louisiana
|11-2
|Home Record
|10-4
|3-11
|Away Record
|7-8
|5-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|4-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|73.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.9
|65.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.