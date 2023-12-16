The SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Murray State Racers (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 as 10.5-point underdogs. The Racers have also lost three games in a row. The point total is 145.5 in the matchup.

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Murray State -10.5 145.5

Murray State Betting Records & Stats

Murray State and its opponents have scored more than 145.5 points in six of eight games this season.

Murray State's outings this year have an average total of 146.8, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Racers are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Murray State has won one out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Racers have played as a favorite of -600 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Murray State, based on the moneyline, is 85.7%.

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 6 75% 74.3 143 72.4 149.6 141.5 SE Louisiana 4 50% 68.7 143 77.2 149.6 147.9

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

The Racers put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Lions give up (77.2).

When Murray State scores more than 77.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 3-5-0 0-1 6-2-0 SE Louisiana 3-5-0 3-2 3-5-0

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State SE Louisiana 11-2 Home Record 10-4 3-11 Away Record 7-8 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

