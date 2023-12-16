A pair of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Anthony Edwards (26.2 points per game, 14th in league) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) welcome in Tyrese Haliburton (27, 12th) and the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSIN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Haliburton gives the Pacers 27 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He's sinking 51.2% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Bruce Brown is putting up 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.9% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Pacers are getting 13.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Buddy Hield this season.

Bennedict Mathurin is putting up 13 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 22.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the field and 41.8% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Edwards puts up 26.2 points, 5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Rudy Gobert averages 13.3 points, 11.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocks (fourth in league).

Mike Conley posts 10.4 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Naz Reid puts up 12.6 points, 4 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Pacers 112.8 Points Avg. 128.8 105.9 Points Allowed Avg. 125.9 48.3% Field Goal % 51.1% 37% Three Point % 38.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.