How to Watch the Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-10) on December 16, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pacers
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pacers vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 50.5% from the field, 7.3% higher than the 43.2% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana has put together a 13-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.
- The Pacers score an average of 128.2 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 105.7 the Timberwolves allow.
- Indiana is 13-8 when it scores more than 105.7 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers average fewer points per game at home (126.7) than on the road (129.8), but also allow fewer at home (118.8) than on the road (133.9).
- Indiana allows 118.8 points per game at home, and 133.9 on the road.
- At home the Pacers are collecting 29.1 assists per game, three less than away (32.1).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Smith
|Out
|Knee/Heel
|Andrew Nembhard
|Out
|Knee
