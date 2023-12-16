The Nashville Predators (17-13) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at home on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-140) Capitals (+115) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 63.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (7-4).

Nashville is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Predators a 58.3% chance to win.

Nashville's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 18 times.

Predators vs Capitals Additional Info

Predators vs. Capitals Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 95 (8th) Goals 65 (31st) 93 (19th) Goals Allowed 74 (5th) 23 (9th) Power Play Goals 7 (31st) 23 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (9th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Nashville hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Predators have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Predators' goals per game average is one lower than their season-long average.

The Predators' 95 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Predators have given up 93 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +2.

