Will Trenton Irwin cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Irwin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Irwin's stat line shows 18 receptions for 241 yards and one score. He posts 26.8 yards receiving per game.

In one of seven games this season, Irwin has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Trenton Irwin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 10 8 60 0 Week 8 @49ers 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Texans 4 2 54 1 Week 11 @Ravens 5 3 36 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 25 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 25 0

Rep Trenton Irwin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.