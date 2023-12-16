Tyler Boyd will be running routes against the 14th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Boyd's 57 catches (on 82 total targets) have led to 522 yards receiving (and an average of 40.2 per game) and two scores.

Boyd vs. the Vikings

Boyd vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed five opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

The 218.3 passing yards per game conceded by the Vikings defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Vikings have put up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Vikings' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-115)

Boyd Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Boyd has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 46.2% of his games (six of 13).

Boyd has been targeted on 82 of his team's 470 passing attempts this season (17.4% target share).

He has 522 receiving yards on 82 targets to rank 105th in league play with 6.4 yards per target.

Boyd has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (6.9%).

Boyd has been targeted seven times in the red zone (11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

