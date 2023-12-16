Will Tyler Boyd cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Boyd will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd has 522 yards on 57 receptions and two TDs. He has been targeted 82 times, and puts up 40.2 yards receiving per contest.

In two of 13 games this year, Boyd has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 7 5 37 0 Week 14 Colts 3 2 23 0

Rep Tyler Boyd with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.