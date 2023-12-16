The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Austin Peay Governors (6-6), winners of three straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay matchup in this article.

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-9.5) 143.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-9.5) 143.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends

Western Kentucky is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Hilltoppers games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Austin Peay has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Governors have hit the over just twice.

