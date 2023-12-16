The Austin Peay Governors (3-5) meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This contest will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Don McHenry: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Brandon Newman: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrone Marshall: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK Rodney Howard: 11.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Babacar Faye: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Western Kentucky Rank Western Kentucky AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 64th 81.1 Points Scored 64.8 334th 252nd 74.4 Points Allowed 67.3 111th 45th 37.5 Rebounds 30.8 277th 74th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 132nd 320th 5.4 3pt Made 7.1 210th 292nd 11.4 Assists 9.8 342nd 255th 13 Turnovers 10 60th

