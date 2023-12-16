Will Yakov Trenin Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 16?
When the Nashville Predators square off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Yakov Trenin score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Trenin stats and insights
- Trenin has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- Trenin has no points on the power play.
- He has a 12.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Trenin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.