Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Take a look at Henry's stats on this page.
In the running game, Henry has season stats of 214 rushes for 875 yards and 10 TDs, picking up 4.1 yards per carry. He also has 23 catches on 30 targets for 202 yards.
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Titans have no other running back on the injury list.
Week 15 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|214
|875
|10
|4.1
|30
|23
|202
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|76
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|21
|102
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|17
|34
|2
|1
|17
|0
