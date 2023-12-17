Sunday's contest at McKenzie Arena has the Chattanooga Mocs (10-1) squaring off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 73-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Chattanooga.

The Colonels are coming off of a 79-69 victory against Tennessee State in their most recent outing on Friday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Eastern Kentucky vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 73, Eastern Kentucky 62

Other ASUN Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Colonels' signature win this season came in a 68-64 victory over the UAB Blazers on November 18.

According to the RPI, the Mocs have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Eastern Kentucky has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Eastern Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 over UAB (No. 167) on November 18

86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 289) on November 11

74-72 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 302) on November 9

85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 327) on December 6

79-69 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 334) on December 15

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Antwainette Walker: 23.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

23.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Ivy Turner: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Alice Recanati: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

11.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Brie Crittendon: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels put up 81.1 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per outing (189th in college basketball). They have a +187 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17 points per game.

At home, the Colonels average 91.8 points per game. Away, they score 73.3.

At home Eastern Kentucky is allowing 47.2 points per game, 24.8 fewer points than it is away (72).

