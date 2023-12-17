Sunday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) and Furman Paladins (7-5) at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kentucky, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 73-61 loss to Louisville in their last game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Furman Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 74, Furman 62

Other SEC Predictions

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats beat the Boston College Eagles, who are ranked No. 110 in our computer rankings, on November 30 by a score of 83-81, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Wildcats have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

Kentucky has three losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 110) on November 30

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 164) on November 7

73-67 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 273) on December 3

82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 311) on November 11

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 61.8 FG%

16.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 61.8 FG% Eniya Russell: 9.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Maddie Scherr: 15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Brooklynn Miles: 5.4 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

5.4 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Saniah Tyler: 8.4 PTS, 28.0 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68)

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are being outscored by 9.0 points per game with a -99 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (241st in college basketball) and give up 71.7 per outing (304th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.