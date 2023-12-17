How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Furman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) go up against the Furman Paladins (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Kentucky vs. Furman Scoring Comparison
- The Paladins score only 2.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats give up (71.7).
- Furman is 5-1 when it scores more than 71.7 points.
- Kentucky is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Wildcats score only 4.2 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Paladins allow (66.9).
- Kentucky is 4-0 when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- Furman is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 62.7 points.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 39.9% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Paladins concede.
- The Paladins make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 10 REB, 61.8 FG%
- Eniya Russell: 9.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Maddie Scherr: 15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)
- Brooklynn Miles: 5.4 PTS, 37 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Saniah Tyler: 8.4 PTS, 28 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68)
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 73-67
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Minnesota
|L 76-57
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 73-61
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Furman
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Samford
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
