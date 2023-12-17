Sunday's game features the Louisville Cardinals (4-6) and the Pepperdine Waves (5-7) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 74-73 victory for Louisville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 74, Pepperdine 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Pepperdine

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisville (-0.6)

Louisville (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Louisville is 3-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Pepperdine's 4-6-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Cardinals' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Waves' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a -13 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 73.4 points per game to rank 226th in college basketball and are giving up 74.7 per outing to rank 267th in college basketball.

Louisville ranks 113th in the nation at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 36.1 its opponents average.

Louisville makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0. It shoots 27.0% from deep while its opponents hit 29.1% from long range.

The Cardinals rank 262nd in college basketball by averaging 90.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 251st in college basketball, allowing 92.5 points per 100 possessions.

Louisville forces 11.5 turnovers per game (243rd in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (188th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.