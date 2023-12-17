The Louisville Cardinals (4-6) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (5-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals make 41.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points lower than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).

The Cardinals are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Waves sit at 285th.

The 73.4 points per game the Cardinals record are only 1.6 more points than the Waves allow (71.8).

When Louisville scores more than 71.8 points, it is 3-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored 66.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

The Cardinals ceded 71.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 81.1 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Louisville performed worse in home games last season, sinking 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule